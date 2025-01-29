Washington County snowplows recieve their names for 2025

The second annual “Name a Snowplow” contest has ended in Washington County, and with it, two snowplows have been christened new names.

After receiving more than 1,200 name ideas and narrowing the options to ten options, “Sir Plows a Lot” and “Land of 10,000 Flakes” were chosen as the top two winners for this year’s contest.

Sir Plows a Lot received 680 votes, with Land of 10,000 Flakes receiving the silver medal with 677.

Other suggestions that made the top ten included SKOL Plow, Snowby Keith, Stone Cold Steve Frostin’, De-Ice Ice Baby, Mr. Clean, Just Scrapin’ By, Snow Problem and Hotdish Hauler.

Sir Plows a Lot can be mostly seen in the northern half of the county, whereas Land of 10,000 Flakes will be located in the southern part of the county.