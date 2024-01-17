Washington County probation officers authorize strike

Unionized probation officers in Washington County have voted to authorize a work stoppage amid unsuccessful bargaining efforts.

Joshua Loahr, the recording secretary and chief negotiator for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the workers, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday that the vote was 39-1 in favor of rejecting the county’s final offer and authorizing a strike.

According to the union, the county is refusing to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when a strike could take place but, under state law, a 10-day cooling-off period is required after an intent to strike is actually filed.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the county for comment and will update this story if a response is received.