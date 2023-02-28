Washington County police chase ends with a crash in St. Paul
The driver of a pickup truck crashed their vehicle following a chase with Washington County deputies early Tuesday morning.
Footage of the chase was captured by MnDOT traffic management cameras around 2:15 a.m. It showed several deputies chasing a red pickup truck along Highway 36.
The pursuit ended after the truck crashed near Arkwright and Cayuga streets in St. Paul.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story when more information becomes available.