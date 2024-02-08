Washington County deputy honored for heroism

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Officer is one of several members of law enforcement who received the Minnesota State Patrol Commendation Award on Thursday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously profiled the heroism of Deputy Chris Majeski after he pulled a semi-driver out of his cab on June 17th of last year.

The act of heroism followed a collision between a semi and a vehicle on Interstate 94 in Afton. Both the semi and the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames before the deputy pulled the driver to safety. It is quick thinking that the State Patrol believes saved the life of the driver.

Thursday’s ceremony also featured five members of the public who received the Meritorious Citizenship Award.

Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy Nate Hanson also received a commendation award. Additionally, numerous members of the Minnesota State Patrol were awarded life-saving awards during the ceremony held in Mendota Heights.