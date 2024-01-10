Waseca police investigating death of man found on ‘piece of equipment’
Waseca police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found injured while “unresponsive on a piece of equipment.”
The department said on its Facebook page that its officers, along with other emergency services, responded to the 1500 block of South State Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The man reportedly died from his injuries.
Police say they are not releasing any further information related to the investigation at this time.