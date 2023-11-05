Waseca authorities searching for man impersonating police officer

Law enforcement is searching for a man who was impersonating a police officer in Waseca on Saturday morning.

Shortly before noon, the Waseca Police Department took report of a police impersonator, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The impersonator was described as a skinny, tall white man in his 40s with short hair along the sides and bald on top. Officials say he was wearing a black outfit with a tan vest and a duty belt with various accessories, but it’s unknown if he had a gun.

According to police, the man stopped at a home on the 500 block of 2nd Street Northwest and told the resident that he was there for a noise complaint. After a short interaction, the man left the home.

It was reported that the man was driving a black Ford SUV with a light bar on top and a spotlight on the driver’s side. According to the police department, “The SUV was marked “Waseca Police” but was not one of our squad cars and the graphics were not the same. There was some sort of 4 digit number on the back window of the SUV.”

Authorities are working to find a picture of the car from surveillance cameras in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 if they see the vehicle and/or person.

If you have concerns about an officer’s identity, call 24/7 dispatch at 835-0500.