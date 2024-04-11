Warrant: Suspect in Mankato-area dog shooting made ‘numerous’ complaints over barking dogs

Investigators looking into a dog that was fatally shot on the deck of a home in the Mankato area last month found a neighbor had made several prior complaints about barking dogs, court documents show.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Neubert Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on March 30 and found a dead dog, Lily, on the home’s deck. The dog’s owners told investigators that they found a threatening note on their property warning them to keep the dog from barking about two weeks prior.

According to a warrant, that note said, “If your dogs are out barking 1 more (expletive) time, they are DEAD! You disrespectful ignorant (expletives)!!!”

Homeowners at a house about a block away noted that they also got a threatening letter that same day, saying, “loose dogs/barking dogs are illegal. Shut the (expletive) up + keep them in the house or move. Neighborhood is sick + (expletive) tired of it. If you don’t listen they are DEAD!!! You ignorant disrespectful (expletives)!” Their vehicle was keyed two days later, the warrant adds.

As investigators talked with neighbors, one neighbor had surveillance video showing someone walking through backyards toward the home that had its vehicle keyed.

Those victims mentioned to investigators that someone had moved into the neighborhood recently, and when authorities looked into that neighbor, they found he has made “numerous” complaints to law enforcement about barking and loose dogs and other issues with his neighbors, the warrant states. Additionally, the 42-year-old has several gun permits and was identified in several hunting complaints to law enforcement.

The warrant adds that before the man moved to the neighborhood, one of the residents in his past neighborhood had gotten a threatening note with language similar to the two people in his new neighborhood, and their vehicle was also keyed.

The man also allegedly told a county employee that he overpaid for his new home specifically to get away from barking dogs.

Investigators have asked a judge to allow them to get a DNA sample from the man to compare to any DNA on the threatening letters.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS isn’t naming him because he’s not criminally charged at this time.

Meanwhile, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said, despite having a suspect, it still encourages anyone with information to call investigators at 507-304-4863 or leave a tip through CrimestoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.