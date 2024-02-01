Warm winter impact on Minnesota plants

Minnesota shattered temperature records for the second time this week on Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

But the warm weather has many of our plants a bit confused.

At the Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, tulips are sprouting -— something more typical of March or April.

“No one wants to see tulips coming out of the ground on January 31st. Especially not me. It’s a little early,” said Erin Buchholz with Minnesota Lake Arboretum

The buds haven’t yet opened on the Magnolia trees, but if they do, there won’t be as many flowers blooming this spring — even if February brings its typical cold temperatures.

Trees have been a concern in Minnesota in the past few years. In 2019, there was a hard freeze with little snow, followed by heavy rain and flooding that drowned tree roots.

2020-2023 brought drought and heat, and unfortunately, this year’s lack of snow and moisture doesn’t bring any benefit.

“Our trees have not had the chance to recover, and we’re going to continue to see horrible effects from that whiplash of too wet, too cold, too hot, too dry. It’s too much for these trees,” Buchholz said.