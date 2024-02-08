Warm weather to blame for early emergence deer ticks

Amid unseasonably warm temperatures, deer ticks have been spotted throughout the metro area.

Official tick surveillance by the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) begins in April, so the majority of reports have been coming in from residents, according to Alex Carlson, Public Affairs Manager with the MMCD.

Carlson added that MMCD staff did find deer ticks in Dakota County and Washington County this week. Deer ticks typically come out when the weather is above freezing, which means this week’s 50-degree temperatures and little to no snow cover created an enticing environment for the ticks.

Carlson advised that people should be taking early precautions against ticks, like applying tick prevention medicine to pets and checking kids after they play outside.

However, Minnesotans may get a break if it snows or if temperatures sink back to freezing, which would slow ticks down until later in the spring, Carlson said.