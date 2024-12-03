Want to use a St. Paul picnic shelter or pavilion in 2025? Make sure to enter the park permit lottery by Dec. 18.

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation 2025 park permit lottery is now open for St. Paul residents and businesses.

The lottery system is used to give people an equal opportunity to make reservations at certain shelters and pavilions that are more popular or have highly sought-out dates of use.

Entries will be accepted online or by phone through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Only one entry per resident is allowed, and entries cannot be transferred to someone else.

After that, entries will be sorted and instructions sent to entrants. Permits will start to be issued on Jan. 2, 2025. People and businesses will need to show verification of a St. Paul address in order to be issued a permit.

To enter the lottery by phone, call St. Paul Parks customer service at 651-266-6400.

Starting on Feb. 3, 2025, non-residents can apply for permits.