Want to help pollinators? Try ‘Slow Mow Summer,’ U of M Bee Lab says

Spring has sprung and many Minnesotans are starting to focus on yard projects, including lawn care. But for those concerned that cutting grass will harm pollinators, the University of Minnesota Bee Lab has a message: “No Mow May” no longer makes the cut.

“The idea sort of behind ‘No Mow May’ was to let the flowering plants that flower early spring — so things like clover, dandelions — to let those bloom. You know, sometimes those are the first, earliest signs of food for pollinators,” said Elise Bernstein, a researcher and outreach coordinator for the Bee Squad at the University of Minnesota.

But for those concerned about leaving their lawn untouched for a whole month, the latest bee-friendly campaign may be a win-win.

The goal of “Slow Mow Summer” is to mow less frequently throughout the summer instead of not at all in one month.

The Bee Lab says many pollinators, like bees, start coming out of hibernation in May and need flowers to feed themselves and their babies. However, some may not emerge until mid-June or later, and they’ll need food then, too.

“Then the other thing I would say to persist throughout the rest of the summer is planting some sort of flowering plants that can provide food for pollinators,” Bernstein said.

Having a yard with a wide variety of blooming plants aids those pollinators and supports bee diversity.

For those in need of more blooming plants, the Bee Lab says self-heal, ground plum, lanceleaf tickweed or calico American aster are good options, as are native plants like violets and pussy toes.