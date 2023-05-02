Walz to sign Worker Safety Bill on Tuesday

If you’re watching the live stream in the app, CLICK HERE to watch the video on the mobile site.

Governor Walz is set to sign a bill Tuesday morning that his office says would improve worker safety at oil refineries.

The bill, HF 10, is expected to benefit skilled and trained contractors working at petroleum refineries. According to the bill, protections for workers include further precautions around the use of heavy machinery, hazardous materials, and more.

Walz will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senator Judy Seeberger, Representative Dave Lislegard, Minnesota Pipe Trades Association President David Ybarra, and members of the building and construction trades.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 11:30 a.m.