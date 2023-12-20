Walz removes ‘temporary’ label from Veterans Affairs commissioner

The head of Minnesota’s Department of Veterans Affairs will continue serving in the role for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Brad Lindsay to serve as the department’s commissioner. He’s already been serving as the temporary commissioner since September when Larry Herke resigned from the role following an ALS diagnosis.

Before that, Lindsay was the deputy commissioner of programs and services for the agency since 2014 but also previously was the department’s senior director of programs and services and the Olmsted County veterans services officer.

“As a U.S. Army veteran with extensive experience serving Minnesota’s veterans and their families, I’m proud to appoint Brad Lindsay to this important role,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “As a veterans affairs leader, he has worked tirelessly to end veteran homelessness, strengthen our veterans homes and cemeteries, and connect Minnesota’s veterans to the services and benefits they have earned.”

“I have spent the last 25 years serving the veterans of Minnesota in one capacity or another – it has truly been my life’s work and passion,” Lindsay added. “I sincerely appreciate everyone who has supported and mentored me over the years and who will undoubtedly support me in my new role. Thank you to Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan for their continued confidence in me to provide nation-leading programs and services for my fellow veterans.”