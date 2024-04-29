Walz picks longtime DHS employee to lead new Department of Children, Youth, and Families

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has chosen the leader of a new state agency that will be created this summer.

Last year, state lawmakers considered and ultimately approved the creation of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, which will officially be established on July 1.

The move breaks off the children and family services part of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) into its own agency in an effort to better focus on child development and families and improve effectiveness. Currently, that branch of DHS handles parts of economic support for families and things like child care and child protection services.

However, over the years, the current setup left much to be desired in the eyes of some within the agency and those who work with it frequently.

A day care director told lawmakers last year that much of the administrative work seems redundant and inefficient, and reports from the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet in 2022 and the Office of the Legislative Auditor in 2018 also found areas in need of improvement.

All of that, coupled with an analysis of how other states operate, led to the proposal to create a separate agency, Walz and state officials say.

Once formed, the new department will handle all of that, plus some early learning programs currently overseen by the Minnesota Department of Education and certain juvenile justice programs from the Department of Public Safety.

Monday, Walz officially announced that Tikki Brown will serve as the new department’s commissioner.

Brown has worked in DHS for more than 20 years, starting right out of college in 2001. Since then, she’s held a variety of roles within the department and currently serves as the assistant commissioner for the children and family services branch of DHS.

Walz touted Brown’s “decades of experience and knowledge,” saying that she’ll help ensure the new agency supports those who need it most.

“I am so proud of Tikki Brown who, over 22 years, has gone from intern to assistant commissioner of Children and Family Services and now commissioner of the Department of Children, Youth and Families,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said. “She brings a caring and collaborative approach to her work and has been a leader on many issues for children and families, including food security and family preservation.”

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as Commissioner for an agency that has such a deep impact on the lives of so many Minnesotans,” Brown said. “From the initial inception of the new Department of Children, Youth, and Families, I have been excited about the opportunity to create better outcomes for Minnesotans. As Commissioner, I look forward to bringing together a new leadership team and staff from multiple agencies, working with community partners and individuals impacted by our programs, to envision an improved future for our children, youth, and families.”