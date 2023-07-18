Funeral set for slain Fargo officer; Walz orders flags at half-staff

A funeral will be held Saturday in Pequot Lakes for the Fargo police officer who was killed last week.

Sgt. Jake Wallin, 23, a native of St. Michael who also served as a sergeant in the Minnesota National Guard, was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on crews that responded to a traffic crash on Friday in Fargo. Two other officers were hurt in the shooting, including one other Minnesota native.

A public service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School, followed by a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa, according to an obituary.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff on Tuesday in Wallin’s honor.

“Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” the proclamation issued by Walz states. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

While Walz’s order is for state buildings, other individuals, businesses and organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags in honor of Wallin.

The order runs until sunset on Saturday.