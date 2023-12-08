Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Andover airman

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor of an Andover airman who died in a crash during an Air Force training mission.

Walz’s order is effective immediately and runs until sunset on Dec. 15 in honor of Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann.

The 32-year-old was one of eight people killed when a CV-22B Osprey crashed off the southern coast of Japan on Nov. 29.

“Major Jeffrey T. Hoernemann was a courageous member of the United States Air Force, dedicating himself to protecting our coHoernemann untry,” Walz said. “Minnesota mourns this tragic loss and recognizes Major Jeffrey Hoernemann for his selfless service to his country. His family, friends, and loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers.”

The governor’s announcement comes a day after his family shared Hoernemann’s last text message exchange with his mother just before the training mission.

Members of the public are encouraged to join in honoring Hoernemann by lowering their flags.