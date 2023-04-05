Waite Park to hold meet and greet for new police chief candidates

Waite Park is holding a community meet and greet with the finalists for the city’s new police chief.

The city is in the process of reviewing final candidates to fill the position since Chief Dave Bentrud plans to retire in May after 15 years of service.

This informal event will allow all members of the staff and community to meet the finalists for the position.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waite Park City Hall Council Chambers.