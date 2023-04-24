Waite Park Police Department selects new police chief

The city of Waite Park has selected a new chief to oversee its police department.

Sergeant Tony Reznicek will replace the current police chief at the end of May. Chief Dave Bentrud has been serving as the Waite Park police chief for the last 15 years.

Reznicek served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for 10 years before deploying overseas to Bosnia in 2003 and Iraq in 2005. He worked as a police officer with the Grand Forks Police Department for eight years prior to his work as a Waite Park police sergeant for 10 years.

Reznicek is set to take over as police chief on May 27.