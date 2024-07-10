Waite Park man killed in motorcycle crash

A young man is dead after his motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle early Tuesday afternoon in St. Cloud.

According to St. Cloud police, officers were called to the intersection of 2nd Street South and 29th Avenue around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles.

When officers arrived, they found one of the bikes had crashed into a traffic signal pole on the southeast side of the intersection. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Kaden Johnson of Waite Park, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle – identified by police as 27-year-old William Woodruff of Clara City – was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

The crash temporarily closed the intersection, and police said they were working with the State Patrol during their investigation.

As of this time, police believe both motorcycles were headed east on 2nd Street South and at some point, made contact with each other. The contact caused Johnson to lose control of his bike and crash into the pole.

Police say they’re still working to determine what caused the crash, and are asking for anyone who has information to call them at 320-251-1200, or contact Tri-County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or to submit a tip by CLICKING HERE.