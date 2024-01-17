Waffle Bar set to open new location this spring

The owners of the Waffle Bar say they will open a third location in late April or early May.

The popular restaurant is expanding with a dine-in experience in Bloomington. They already have locations in Minneapolis and Lakeville.

If you have not been to one of their restaurants, you may have seen them out and about with one of their two food trucks that are also part of the business.

The new restaurant will be at 3810 West Old Shakopee Road and will feature a high bar setup around a creation station. The Waffle Bar is also expanding its menu with coffee and expresso offerings in addition to its breakfast staples.