Vulcan Krewe visits Metro Deaf School

Every year the Vulcan Krewe leaves a big impact on the Saint Paul Winter Carnival making over 400 appearances promoting the 10-day event.

They’re especially known for helping everyone get involved in the fun, regardless of age or ability.

On Wednesday the Royal family and Vulcans visited Metro Deaf School in Saint Paul. The group wished a happy Winter Carnival in sign language and gave out buttons to the students.

“They’ll talk about it for weeks,” Metro Deaf School teacher Kellie Cole said. “Every time the little kids will see me, they’ll say Vulcans or they say King Queen, reminding me they were here and I’m yep I remember.”

The Royal Family and Vulcans have visited that school for the last 15 years.