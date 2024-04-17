Vote for the 2024 Flavor of the Fair at the Dairy Goodness booth

Fairgoers can vote for which special sundae and malt flavor they want this year at the Dairy Goodness stand. The large booth, which is inside the Dairy Building, is run by Midwest Dairy.

The three options are Chamango Chill, Boba ‘Sota, and Rockstar-Berry.

Voting is open through Friday, April 19. People can vote once per day.

Chamango Chill is a vanilla sundae or malt with chamoy-covered mango chunks. If folks want an extra zing, they can add Tajín Mexican spicy seasoning. Chamoy is a Mexican savory sauce.

Boda ‘Sota is a vanilla sundae or malt with sweet and chewy brown sugar boba pearls and brown sugar syrup.

The Rockstar-Berry is a vanilla sundae or malt with strawberries and fruity rice cereal.

Last year’s Dairy Goodness Flavor of the Fair was Cheers for Cherries, a vanilla sundae or malt that featured dark syrup and cherries.

Dairy Goodness always sells malts and sundaes in classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and a few other flavors, plus the specialty Flavor of the Fair that is voted on by people online. They also sell ice cream cones, packaged cheese sticks, and yogurt.

The Dairy Building is located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street, across the from Haunted House.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair is Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.