Vikings activate Ivan Pace Jr. off injured reserve, ready for game against Packers

The Vikings are getting back one of their key pieces on defense ahead of the team’s matchup against the Packers on Sunday.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has been activated off injured reserve after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury. The Vikings add that he will enter Sunday with no game designation.

Pace will bring much-needed depth ahead of the pivotal game against the Packers as the Vikings continue to fight for the number one seed in the NFC.

In two years with the Vikings, Pace has 161 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown.

In accordance with the move, linebacker Jamin Davis has been waived by the team. In four games with the Vikings, Davis totaled five tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Click here for KSTP’s full Minnesota Vikings coverage.