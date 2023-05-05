Vigil to be held in Winona Friday for missing woman

Family members and friends of a Winona woman will hold a vigil Friday, more than a month after she was reported missing.

Friday marks five weeks since Madeline Kingsbury disappeared after dropping her two kids off at daycare in Winona.

Police are continuing to search for her. Investigators have been asking people who live in rural Winona and Fillmore Counties to check their properties for signs of her.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.

If you have any information on what may have happened to Maddi, or know where she may be, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS).