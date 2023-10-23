Video shows suspect tackled by trooper after crashing motorcycle, running from scene

Chase and Crash in Ramsey County

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) troopers chased a motorcycle overnight before the driver crashed and tried to run away from the scene.

According to the State Patrol, troopers tried to stop a northbound motorcycle on I-35E near Maryland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday. A pursuit began when the motorcyclist didn’t stop.

Traffic camera footage shows the motorcycle crashed when it left the southbound lanes of Highway 280 near Broadway Street in Lauderdale.

The footage goes on to show the rider trying to run away from the crash site before being tackled by a state trooper. Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and “displayed clues of impairment.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital for what are described as “minor injuries.”

The incident is still being investigated.