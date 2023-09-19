Video shows man being carjacked at St. Paul gas station

The incident happened in St. Paul on Como Avenue near Doswell Avenue on Sunday night.

St. Paul police have released a new video of a man getting carjacked while he was trying to get gas.

Security video shows the robbery at a gas station on Como Avenue near Doswell Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two cars are seen parking at the gas pumps before several people get out of them and approach the victim.

Police say they demanded the man’s keys, wallet and phone before taking off with his vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to find the stolen vehicle and add no one has been arrested so far.