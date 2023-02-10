VIDEO: Despite warm temperatures this week, Chris Reece warns of the potential for more snow

The recent warm weather may have some believing that spring is coming early — but before you get too excited, be sure to listen to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Chris Reece’s prediction for the rest of winter.

This active snow season has already dropped 55.6 inches of snow so far, up from 51.2 inches — the average amount of snow the Twin Cities sees in an entire season. On average, we could expect 19 additional inches of snow between now and the end of the snow season.

