VIDEO: Deputy in Rochester lassos loose goat
An Olmsted County deputy caught a loose goat after tying a rope into a lasso and nabbing the animal without incident.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL reports Deputy Tyler Heiden self-dispatched to Rochester on Sunday to assist Rochester police with a loose goat.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Heiden borrowed a rope from the pet supply store Leashes & Leads and was able to safely wrangle the goat before handing it over to Rochester Animal Control.
The goat was then returned to its owner.
Footage of the capture can be viewed below.