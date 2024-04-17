Victim in Indiana plane crash identified as 20-year-old from Minnesota

The victim of a plane crash in Indiana on Thursday has been identified as Alexander Foss, 20, from Minnesota, according to a news release from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Foss was a student at Purdue University, authorities said.

WRTV, the ABC affiliate station in Indianapolis, reports that the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Friday about a possible plane crash the night before near County Road 600 North and U.S. 231.

Foss was declared deceased at the scene.

WRTV also reports that the FAA is investigating the crash.