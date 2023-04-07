Victim in Duluth double shooting dies 23 years later

A man who was shot 23 years ago in Duluth has now died from complications related to that injury, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

David Allen Voegeli, 43, was shot in the spine on Feb. 22, 2000, and was permanently paralyzed as a result. He died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on March 29, 2023.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by “complications of paraplegia” from the gunshot wound.

According to past reporting from Hubbard Broadcasting sister station WDIO in Duluth, Darryl Harris shot Voegeli and another man, 19-year-old David Greenwood, in an apartment in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood. Prosecutors say the shooting appeared to be drug-related and that Harris had gang ties.

Darryl Andre Harris (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Greenwood died the night of the shooting, and Harris was later convicted of numerous charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. Harris is serving life in prison.

The Duluth Police Department said it’s aware of Voegeli’s death and will have an update next week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office about the case Friday afternoon.