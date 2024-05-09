Vehicle pulled from Goose Lake, driver uninjured

Law enforcement was on the scene in White Bear Lake on Thursday morning after a person drove their car into Goose Lake.

A spokesperson for the Ramey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue and South Shore Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had driven off the road and into Goose Lake.

Responding deputies and officers found a Ford SUV fully submerged in the water, however, the driver of the SUV wasn’t injured, according to Ramsey County officials.

Details about what led up to the crash are not available at this time.