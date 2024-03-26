Vehicle lands in pond after running off Interstate in Mounds View

No injuries were reported after a vehicle left the interstate and crashed into a retention pond in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said a BMW M5 was traveling on I-35W near County Road H in Mounds View when the vehicle left the roadway and landed in the pond.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the vehicle in the pond at the scene.

The MSP spokesperson said the driver left the scene before troopers arrived. Local law enforcement later contacted him and determined he was uninjured.