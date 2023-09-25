Vehicle hits building after colliding with ambulance in Minneapolis

Early Sunday morning a vehicle crashed into a building in Minneapolis after colliding with an ambulance.

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the intersection of Chicago Ave and 17th Street East around 2:20 a.m. Sunday for a crash.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into an unoccupied building after colliding with an ambulance. No one in the ambulance was injured. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.