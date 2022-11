Police are investigating an overnight crash in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was at the scene, located near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and West 26th Street, just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A photographer at the scene found a SUV had crashed into the front of the Phoenix Theater.

Police haven’t released any details on the crash or said if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.