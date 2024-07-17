Vehicle crashes into Northeast Minneapolis building

Police and fire crews are at a Northeast Minneapolis business after a vehicle crashed into the building on Wednesday.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, first responders from multiple agencies could be seen at the building which houses Supply Studio, located on the 700 block of East Hennepin Avenue.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS cameras at the scene could see an Excel Energy vehicle that appeared to have crashed into the front side of the building, knocking through the wall.

Details about the incident, including whether anyone was injured in the crash, are still unknown. No word on how many people were inside the building at the time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.