Vegan, gluten-free café in Minneapolis makes move to catering

A café in Minneapolis is closing its doors to the public on Sunday in anticipation of a major storefront change.

Hark! Café in north Minneapolis is closing on Sunday, April 28, and will soon transform into a catering and wholesale dessert bakery, according to its website. The business is keeping its Hark! name, switching Café to Bakery.

The owners, Lisa and Katherine, say they pride themselves on having the city’s first 100% vegan and gluten-free bakery and coffee shop.