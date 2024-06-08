Vandalism at University of Minnesota Jewish student organization under investigation

Police are investigating an incident at a Jewish student organization at the University of Minnesota campus where their windows were vandalized around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The University of Minnesota Police Department arrived at Minnesota Hillel on the 1500 block of University Avenue and saw significant damage to the building’s windows, according to authorities.

There was no SAFE-U advisory alert — the university’s safety notification system — to report the incident.

SAFE-U alerts are used when there is confirmation of an emergency or dangerous situation that poses an immediate or ongoing threat to campus, university officials say.

UMPD determined there was no threat once at the building, and no one was inside at the time of the incident.

Minnesota Hillel is a university-affiliated student group for Jewish students, and their building is a space for Jewish students to gather, according to their website.

UMPD says they’re investigating the incident and working closely with Minnesota Hillel.

As of Friday evening, the damaged windows appear to have been repaired.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minnesota Hillel for comment and is waiting to hear back.