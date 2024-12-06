Van smashes into St. Paul apartment Friday

A passenger van slammed into the side of a building in St. Paul on Friday, smashing a ground-level apartment window.

Saint Paul Fire Department posted pictures on X. They say the vehicle crashed into the apartment building on the 900 Block of St. Paul Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

No one was hurt, and officials say there was minimal structural damage.

Investigators from the Department of Safety and Inspections are on the scene, assessing the damage to the building. Only 1 unit is impacted. They say the renters can likely move back in tonight.

No word on what caused the crash.

Courtesy: Saint Paul Fire Dept.

