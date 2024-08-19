ValleyScare attractions announced for 2024 event

Halloween enthusiasts can now get their tickets for this year’s ValleyScare event in Shakopee.

On Monday, ValleyFair announced there will be six haunted mazes, as well as three Scare Zones and other forms of entertainment. The mazes and scare zones will include:

Cryptid Land

Blood on the Boundary Waters

Berserkers: Valkyries’ Vengeance

Undertakers

Mr. Cleaver’s Bloodshed

The Chateau: Seven Deadly Scares

CarnEVIL: Midway of Mayhem

Toxicity

Signal Zero

Other types of activities include a Raveyard, which will feature EDM songs by DJ Lorth, a giant pumpkin mascot that insults people as they walk by, and music from Hell on Wheels.

ValleyScare will run on certain Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Sept. 21-Oct. 26. Tickets and event information can be found HERE.

Tricks and Treats will also be available for family-friendly experiences during the Halloween season on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28-Oct. 27. CLICK HERE for additional details about that event.