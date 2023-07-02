Valleyfair opens after closing Saturday due to power outage

Valleyfair is open again today after it closed early last night due to a power outage.

People had to exit multiple rides that were stuck in place around 8 p.m.

Valleyfair said the outage lasted “a couple hours” and no one was injured.

The amusement park added that any tickets purchased for July 1 can be redeemed for any other day before Sept. 4.

Footage sent in by a viewer shows some visitors getting off of “The Wild Thing” after the outage.

There was a “Grand Carnivale” at the amusement park that went on as planned.