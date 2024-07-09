Valleyfair Latin Days returns on August 3

On Tuesday, Valleyfair announced details for its upcoming Latin Days celebration, which will take place at the beginning of August.

The celebration will feature live musical performances, authentic Latin food and will celebrate the cultural artistry and tastes from a wide variety of Latin countries.

“Latin Days is one of our favorite events here at the park and we can’t wait for all our guests to experience this unforgettable weekend,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s vice president and general manager. “From high-energy dance and music to delicious flavor profiles, this event celebrates the diverse tapestry of Minnesota’s vibrant Latin community.”

The celebration begins on Saturday, August 3, before concluding the next day on Sunday. Each day will have a large number of live performances:

Saturday, August 3

12:15: Emily Campoverde

1:00: One Reason Dance Group Instructors

2:00: Yalico Cuscatleca Dance Group

3:30: Mexico Lindo Dance Group

4:30: La Grandisima Sonora

6:30: Maria Isa

Sunday, August 4

12:15: Emily Campoverde

1:00: Grupo Mio

2:15: Colombia Live Dance Group

3:15: El Nephew

4:00: Mexico Lindo Dance Group

5:00: La Mayeya

5:45: Greyvi

6:30: Bachata Heightz

Latin Days is included with park admission to Valleyfair. More details on Latin Days can be found on the Valleyfair website.