Valentine’s Day shopping at Legacy Chocolates

One of the busiest days of the year for Legacy Chocolates owner Chris Huset is Valentine’s Day.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the 20-year-old store had a line out the door and around the building.

“It’s great to have people in and see all the smiling faces,” said Huset.

Huset said the most popular treats are the truffles, heart shaped brownies or chocolate bark.

The hand-dipped truffles are made with caramel and Himalayan salt and feature a 68% ganache center. The truffles are made with no preservatives and limited ingredients, including fresh butter, cream, chocolate and evaporated sugar.

German Chocolate Cake at Legacy Chocolates (Allysa Marrall/KSTP)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kelsey Christiansen tried Legacy Chocolates “sipping chocolate,” a concentrated take on hot chocolate used in drinks like mochas or alone after a meal. Huset said this “rich and satisfying” drink is another popular Valentine’s item.

