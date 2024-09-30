Vadnais Heights Fire Department investigating cause of overnight house fire, no injuries reported

A Vadnais Heights home is said to have “extensive” damage following a fire during the overnight hours on Monday morning.

According to Vadnais Heights Fire Chief Chris Hearden, crews were called around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire on Lily Pond Lane off Mcmenemy Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire, and asked departments from Roseville, Maplewood and Little Canada to assist with the call.

As of this time, no injuries have been reported, according to Hearden, who added the cause of the fire is still being investigated.