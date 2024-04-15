Vacant Minneapolis home damaged during overnight fire

Minneapolis fire officials say they’re investigating the cause of a vacant house fire during the early morning hours on Monday.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a vacant home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North at around 1:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke in the back of the home and the chimney and also found fire on the first floor.

The fire burned a hole through the first floor to the basement but crews were able to eventually able to extinguish the flames.

The building was boarded up after the building was cleared during a search.