UTV, truck crash leaves 2 women dead

Benton County authorities say two women are dead and a man is injured following a crash early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 9600 block of Ronneby Road NE in Maywood Township around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a UTV on fire, as well as a Chevy Silverado, in the east ditch.

Authorities say although witnesses pulled the two women out of the burning UTV, they died at the scene due to their injuries. The women have not yet been identified.

The 57-year-old Foley man identified as the driver of the pickup truck also tried helping the victims in the UTV, despite having minor injuries as well.

The Sheriff’s Office says during their investigation, deputies found the UTV had been headed south on Ronneby Road NE, while the pickup truck was headed north on the same road.

Information provided to them by witnesses indicates before the crash happened, the UTV had been traveling in the middle of the road at highway speeds, and the point of impact happened near the centerline of the road.

Although the crash is still being investigated, authorities say the truck’s driver didn’t show any signs of impairment.