UTV driven by child crashes in Becker County, 4-year-old hospitalized

A young boy was seriously hurt after a UTV crash Friday morning about 30 miles east of Fargo.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a UTV rollover crash was reported at around 11 a.m. north of Lake Park.

The sheriff’s office learned that a vehicle was already taking a 4-year-old boy who was hurt in the crash to a hospital. While heavy fog prevented a medical helicopter from flying, an ambulance intercepted the vehicle and then took the child to a hospital.

The boy’s injuries were considered potentially life-threatening, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities also say the UTV was being driven by the boy’s 6-year-old brother when it left the road and rolled into a ditch. Neither boy was wearing a helmet at the time but, fortunately, no injuries to the 6-year-old were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.