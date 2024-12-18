Utility worker dies after falling from boom truck bucket in Sherburne County

A utility worker has died after falling from a boom truck bucket in Sherburne County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At around 1:55 p.m., Thomas L. Stewart, 59, was working in the ditch on the north side of 241st Avenue Northwest in Orrock Township when he fell getting out of the bucket, which was 6-8 feet in the air.

Officials from Sherburne County and Big Lake arrived on scene and performed life-saving efforts. The sheriff’s office said Stewart was brought to the hospital, where he later died.