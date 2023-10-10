USPS sets holiday shipping deadlines

The holidays are quickly approaching and that means a busy shopping and shipping season is near.

Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service announced its deadlines for anyone wishing to have a card, letter or package delivered by Dec. 25.

Additionally, USPS says it won’t have a peak or demand surcharge this holiday season.

Below are the shipping and mailing deadlines for the continental U.S. More time may be necessary for shipping to Hawaii, Army or international destinations.

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

More information is available online.