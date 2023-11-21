US Bank Stadium again hosting public skating, running sessions this winter

Minnesotans looking to get out and exercise during the winter will have another warm, indoor option.

U.S. Bank Stadium said Tuesday that it will again host roller skating and indoor running on the stadium’s concourses for 14 days over a two-month period.

The Winter Warm-up event has been around for several years and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from Dec. 5 through Jan. 25, excluding Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The stadium will be open from 5-9 p.m. each of those nights, allowing people of all ages to run or skate around the stadium’s concourses.

Anyone interested must buy a ticket and sign a waiver to participate, officials say, and tickets cost $15 per person.