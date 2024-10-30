Upper Mississippi River navigation season ending in December

In a matter of weeks, boaters looking to travel on part of the Upper Mississippi River will be meeting roadblocks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says three locks and dams will be closed for winter maintenance starting on Monday, Dec. 9. Those locks and dams are located near Hastings, La Crescent, and Lynxville.

Work at the locks and dams near La Crescent and Lynxville includes replacing hinges that hold the gates to the wall. Meanwhile, crews at the Hastings lock and dam will repair damages to the upstream guide wall, which helps vessels enter the lock chamber.

The closures will be in place through Feb. 27, 2025.